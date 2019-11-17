Chronologic Market Cap Reaches $176,982.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $176,982.00 and $1,743.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002217 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00235473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01447873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00141973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,198,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,411 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.