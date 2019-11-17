China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Metro Rural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $137.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

