China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 85,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Finance Online stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 79,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,410. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

