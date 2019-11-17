ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

