ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 718,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.14. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 1,202,155 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 540,201 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

