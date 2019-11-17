Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 191,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,796. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 31.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,915,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 95,184 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.