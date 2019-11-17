Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 316,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 85.7% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,181,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

