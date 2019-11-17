Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Imperial Capital

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) had its price target reduced by Imperial Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Chaparral Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHAP. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of CHAP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 141,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Chaparral Energy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 1,495,785 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 316,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

