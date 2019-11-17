Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 91,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURG shares. ValuEngine cut Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chanticleer in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of BURG opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64. Chanticleer has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 106.64%.

