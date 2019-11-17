Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,800 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.23 million, a P/E ratio of -70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $247,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

