Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 439 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter.

FDL opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $32.59.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

