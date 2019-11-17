Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.86 and a 12-month high of $225.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.30.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

