Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

