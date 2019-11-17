Cetera Investment Advisers Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clorox were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,870 shares of company stock worth $2,484,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

