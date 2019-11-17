Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 908 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 54.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 127,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 26,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Insiders sold 279,464 shares of company stock worth $5,359,673 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

