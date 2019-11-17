Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 19,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.40 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

