Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 10,145 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 148,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.