Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

