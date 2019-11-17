Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1,492.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

PTMC stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

