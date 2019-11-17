Cetera Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

EFV opened at $49.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

