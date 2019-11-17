Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $84.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

