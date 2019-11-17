Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 163,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,508,000 after acquiring an additional 359,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,549,000 after acquiring an additional 67,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 147,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

