Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.59.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $592.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $564.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $595.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

