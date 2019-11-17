Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 142,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 137,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,634 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

