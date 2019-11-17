Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.60% from the stock’s current price.

CERS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cerus in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $608.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.60. Cerus has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 18,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $101,493.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 1,108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

