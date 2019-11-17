Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CENT. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CENT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 71,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,103. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

