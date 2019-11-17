Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $119,256.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $181,080. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDEV shares. TD Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

