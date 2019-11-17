Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Brokerages expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Cellectis posted sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $18.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99. Cellectis has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $564.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.77.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

