CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $1,367,887.68 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,367,887.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,751,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,511,047.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $1,368,968.16.

On Thursday, November 7th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $1,338,354.56.

On Thursday, October 10th, Langley Steinert sold 78,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $2,295,717.76.

On Monday, October 7th, Langley Steinert sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 100,040 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $3,096,238.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 79,672 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $2,402,110.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $4,465,508.88.

On Friday, September 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $3,892,008.90.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $3,760,514.18.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.