Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARD. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Card Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Card Factory stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 161 ($2.10). 720,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,150. The company has a market cap of $549.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Card Factory’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

