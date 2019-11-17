Capricoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $67,219.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $138,882.00 and $67,219.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Capricoin

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

