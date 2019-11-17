CanYaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $915,783.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $915,783.00 and $440.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network and IDAX. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $660.79 or 0.07599177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001052 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CAN is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

