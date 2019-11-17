Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Viewray in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Viewray’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Viewray’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Viewray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Viewray in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Viewray by 4,390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Viewray in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Viewray by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.