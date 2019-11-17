Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDSI. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $6.15 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $752,877.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,559. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

