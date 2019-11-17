Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Up 25%

Canada One Mining Corp (CVE:CONE) shares rose 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 54,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 14,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $678,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Anglo-Canadian Mining Corp.

