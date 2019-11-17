Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNNEF. Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Canacol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

CNNEF opened at $3.58 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

