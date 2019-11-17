Canaccord Genuity Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.92.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $99.42. 2,686,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,022. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,056,205.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,750.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,884 shares of company stock worth $7,259,277. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

