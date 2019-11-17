Camping World Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Camping World in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Camping World stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 46,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $366,470.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 988,220 shares of company stock worth $7,707,072. 49.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.