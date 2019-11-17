California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

CWT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 235,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 32,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

