California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,763,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. California Resources has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $30.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

