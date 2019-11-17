California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,584 shares in the company, valued at $592,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

