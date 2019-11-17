California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 246,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other HB Fuller news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $430,913.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,632 shares of company stock worth $5,627,484. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

