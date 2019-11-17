California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 43,124 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,893,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,607,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,458,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after acquiring an additional 556,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,776,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

