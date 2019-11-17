California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,656 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 83.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 55.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $10,757,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $75,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $462,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,519.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $174.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $200.93. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.91.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.