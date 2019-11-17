Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $73.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

