Brokers Set Expectations for United States Steel Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on X. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cfra lowered United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 3.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in United States Steel by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.