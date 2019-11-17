Brokers Set Expectations for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OAS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Capital cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 196,328 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.