Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

