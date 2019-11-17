Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $96.38

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $102.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,164,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,989,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,884 shares of company stock worth $7,259,277 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,442,000 after buying an additional 932,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after buying an additional 625,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,851,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.