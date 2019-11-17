Brokerages Set Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Price Target at $24.55

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.
CLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
NYSE:CLI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 774,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 1,274,275 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,796,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,741,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,442,000 after purchasing an additional 194,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
About Mack Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
