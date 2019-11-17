Brokerages Set Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Price Target at $24.55

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE:CLI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 774,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 1,274,275 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,796,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,741,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,442,000 after purchasing an additional 194,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

